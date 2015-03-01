Preview: Washington State at UCLA

UCLA craves a top-four seed in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament, and a victory over visiting Washington State on Sunday is a necessity in terms of keeping those hopes alive. The Bruins are basically battling Stanford for the final spot, which comes with a first-round bye, and guard Norman Powell sees an opportunity with UCLA closing at home against the Cougars and USC. “We’re not going to be too worried about what could happen,” Powell told reporters. “We’re going to take care of our business.”

Washington State defeated USC 70-66 on Wednesday on the first half of the Los Angeles visit for just its third road win all season. Standout forward Josh Hawkinson had 11 points and 13 rebounds for his 17th double-double, tying the school mark held by Jim McKean (1966-67). Hawkinson and UCLA standout Kevon Looney figure to wage an interesting battle in the interior with Looney having 13 double-doubles during his freshman season.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (12-15, 6-9 Pac-12): The Cougars are just 2-54 all-time at UCLA – the most-recent win came in 2009 – and will be hoping guard Dexter Kernich-Drew (6.4 average) stays hot as he is averaging 18 points and has made 20-of-33 3-point shots over the last five games. Guard DaVonte Lacy leads Washington State in scoring (17.2) and has 1,487 career points, 10 away from passing sixth-place Mark Hendrickson (1,496 in 1992-96). Hawkinson averages 14.4 points and a conference-leading 10.7 rebounds, and guard Ike Iroegbu averages 8.4 points per game.

ABOUT UCLA (17-12, 9-7): Forward Tony Parker had a big outing in Wednesday’s 88-66 win over Washington by scoring 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting to raise his season average to 10.3. “Tony got physical in the post and got everything he wanted, and that’s what we need out of him,” Powell told reporters. Powell averages a team-leading 16.1 points with guard Bryce Alford (15.3), Looney (12.3 points, team-best 9.4 rebounds) and guard Isaac Hamilton (10.2) also scoring in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA leads the series 102-16 despite the Cougars winning the last two meetings.

2. Lacy is two 3-pointers shy of equaling the Washington State career record held by Klay Thompson (242 from 2008-11).

3. Powell has 12 20-point outings this season.

PREDICTION: UCLA 77, Washington State 70