Preview: Washington State at UCLA

Washington State has lost six straight contests since defeating UCLA on Jan. 3 but will attempt to end that skid when it visits its Pac-12 rival on Saturday. The Bruins also are becoming desperate, as they’ve dropped their last two overall games to fall into a tie for ninth in the conference standings while also enduring a rare two-game losing streak at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA would benefit from a better start than the one it put forth Thursday against visiting Washington, when it fell behind by 19 in the first half and regrouped to take a three-point lead with two minutes remaining before dropping an 86-84 decision. Bryce Alford was 12-of-41 in three games leading up to Thursday but had one of his best performances of the season with 28 points - 17 in the final 5 1/2 minutes - on 9-of-15 shooting. Ike Iroegbu and Josh Hawkinson continue to do nearly all the heavy lifting for the Cougars, and the former should be especially fired up after scoring a season-low four points in the last meeting with UCLA. Hawkinson has reached double figures in points and rebounds in 15 of his 19 games this season, and his matchup against Bruins power forward Tony Parker will be one to watch.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-11, 1-7 Pac-12): The Cougars beat UCLA last time because they received a great effort from their bench, which outscored the Bruins’ reserves 31-9. Renard Suggs scored a season-high 14 points off the bench in the 85-78 victory, but he has fallen out of the rotation and has not played the last two games. Instead, the Cougars have inserted Ny Redding into the starting lineup and moved Que Johnson to the bench, but Redding has yet to score in his new role despite playing a combined 42 minutes.

ABOUT UCLA (12-9, 3-5): Parker was outplayed in his last matchup against Hawkinson, finishing with seven points and six rebounds compared to 20 and 10 for Hawkinson. Parker started the season with three consecutive double-doubles but hasn’t recorded two straight since November. The other starting big man for the Bruins, 7-footer Thomas Welsh, should have fresh legs after playing a season-low 16 minutes Thursday before fouling out with 4:47 remaining.

TIP-INS

1. The Cougars haven’t won a true road game since beating USC on Feb. 25.

2. The Bruins lead the all-time series against Washington State 103-17.

3. UCLA is 9-0 this season when its opponent scores less than 80 points.

PREDICTION: UCLA 85, Washington State 71