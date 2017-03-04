Preview: Washington State at UCLA

Winning the Pac-12 title has taken a back seat to the health of UCLA freshman forward T.J. Leaf heading into the No. 2 Bruins' regular-season finale Saturday night against visiting Washington State. Leaf, who's second on the team in scoring (16.3), leads in rebounding (8.4) and is one of UCLA's top 3-point shooters (46.2 percent), rolled his left ankle in the first half of Wednesday's victory against Washington and did not return.

The Bruins will know before Saturday's tip off if they still have a shot at creating a tie for first in the Pac-12. Arizona and Oregon, who each hold a one-game lead in the conference standings heading into the weekend, play earlier in the day. UCLA is already a lock to qualify for the NCAA Tournament based on its victories this season against then-No. 1 Kentucky on Dec. 3, then-No. 6 Oregon on Feb. 9 and then-No. 4 Arizona on Feb. 25. Washington State will be trying to build momentum heading into the conference tournament, something the Cougars didn't accomplish Wednesday at USC, allowing the Trojans to shoot 53 percent in the 87-64 loss.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (13-16, 6-11 Pac-12): Conor Clifford is a Southern California native and he played well in the last game against the Bruins, so he should be one to watch for the Cougars. The 7-foot senior center is averaging 9.4 points, but he stepped up with 16 points on 8-for-9 shooting against UCLA on Feb. 1 and also grabbed six rebounds. If the Bruins are without the 6-10 Leaf, they'll likely go with a smaller lineup against Washington State, which could affect Clifford's playing time.

ABOUT UCLA (27-3, 14-3): Bryce Alford moved past Leaf for the team scoring lead after putting up 29 points against Washington and Leaf was limited to two because of the injury. Alford enters this game averaging 16.6 points and has bumped his 3-point percentage up to 46.2 after shooting 8-for-14 from behind the arc against the Huskies. He hasn't been very accurate in his career against Washington State, however, shooting 26.8 percent from the floor in five previous matchups while averaging 10.2 points.

TIP-INS

1. Alford is shooting 50.8 percent from 3-point distance in Pac-12 games this season.

2. UCLA G Lonzo Ball needs three assists to break Gary Payton's Pac-10/12 freshman record of 229 set with Oregon State during the 1986-87 season.

3. Washington State F Josh Hawkinson has 989 rebounds in his four-year career, three short of the school record set by Steve Puidokas from 1974-77.

PREDICTION: UCLA 91, Washington State 75