Washington State 73, UCLA 55: Que Johnson and Ike Iroegbu scored 14 points apiece off the bench as the host Cougars snapped an eight-game skid in Pac-12 play.

D.J. Shelton had 10 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds for Washington State (10-20, 3-15), which held the Bruins to a season-low 55 points. Dexter Kernich-Drew contributed 10 points off the bench and Royce Woolridge scored eight.

Kyle Anderson finished with a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds despite getting into early foul trouble for UCLA (23-8, 12-6), which has dropped three of its last five games to close out the regular season. Bryce Alford chipped in 10 points off the bench, and Norman Powell added seven.

The Bruins trailed 34-26 at the break after the Cougars closed out the first half on a 16-2 run. Washington State’s bench erupted for 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting and combined to hit five of the Cougars’ seven threes before intermission.

Washington State’s lead grew to 17 early in the second half after a pair of threes from Johnson capped off a 14-2 run. UCLA continued to struggle with turnovers (12) and was held to 18-of-54 shooting while the Cougars made 10 3-pointers and outrebounded the Bruins 46-37.

GAME NOTEBOOK: DaVonte Lacy, the Cougars’ leading scorer (19.6), had a rough night with just nine points on 1-10 shooting. ... Anderson earned his 15th double-double of the season, which leads the Pac-12. ... Jordan Adams, who scored a career-high 31 points in Thursday’s win over Washington, was held to seven points and had five turnovers for UCLA.