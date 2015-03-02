FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UCLA 72, Washington State 67
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 2, 2015 / 5:03 AM / 3 years ago

UCLA 72, Washington State 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UCLA 72, Washington State 67: Norman Powell scored a career-high 28 points and Tony Parker had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the host Bruins sidestepped the Cougars.

Bryce Alford had 13 points and four steals as UCLA (18-12, 10-7) moved into fourth place in the Pac-12. Kevon Looney added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bruins, who forced 16 turnovers.

Josh Hawkinson had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Washington State (12-16, 6-10), which dropped to 2-55 when playing at UCLA. DaVonte Lacy scored 19 points and made three 3-pointers to raise his career total to 243, breaking the school mark set by Klay Thompson (242 from 2008-11).

Lacy hit two free throws to pull Washington State within 62-59 with 3:05 remaining but Powell responded with a 3-pointer to make it a six-point margin. The Cougars were again within three on Ike Iroegbu’s basket with 15.2 seconds left but Alford split a pair with 14.3 seconds to go to make it a two-possession game.

Washington State led for most of the first half and was up seven after a 3-pointer by Brett Boese with 5:37 remaining. UCLA closed strong to trail 34-32 at the break and the Bruins finally went ahead at 46-45 on Parker’s dunk with 11:42 remaining and increased the lead to seven on Powell’s layup with 7:18 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Powell has scored 20 or more points 13 times this season. … Hawkinson notched his 18th double-double of the season, breaking the school record held by Jim McKean (1966-67). … UCLA leads the series 103-16.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.