UCLA 72, Washington State 67: Norman Powell scored a career-high 28 points and Tony Parker had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the host Bruins sidestepped the Cougars.

Bryce Alford had 13 points and four steals as UCLA (18-12, 10-7) moved into fourth place in the Pac-12. Kevon Looney added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bruins, who forced 16 turnovers.

Josh Hawkinson had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Washington State (12-16, 6-10), which dropped to 2-55 when playing at UCLA. DaVonte Lacy scored 19 points and made three 3-pointers to raise his career total to 243, breaking the school mark set by Klay Thompson (242 from 2008-11).

Lacy hit two free throws to pull Washington State within 62-59 with 3:05 remaining but Powell responded with a 3-pointer to make it a six-point margin. The Cougars were again within three on Ike Iroegbu’s basket with 15.2 seconds left but Alford split a pair with 14.3 seconds to go to make it a two-possession game.

Washington State led for most of the first half and was up seven after a 3-pointer by Brett Boese with 5:37 remaining. UCLA closed strong to trail 34-32 at the break and the Bruins finally went ahead at 46-45 on Parker’s dunk with 11:42 remaining and increased the lead to seven on Powell’s layup with 7:18 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Powell has scored 20 or more points 13 times this season. … Hawkinson notched his 18th double-double of the season, breaking the school record held by Jim McKean (1966-67). … UCLA leads the series 103-16.