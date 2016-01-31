UCLA 83, Washington 50

Junior guard Isaac Hamilton scored 22 points to help UCLA beat visiting Washington State 83-50 on Saturday evening at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif.

Junior guard Bryce Alford had 12 points for UCLA (13-9, 4-5 Pac-12 Conference). Senior forward Tony Parker scored 11 points, sophomore center Thomas Welsh had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and freshman guard Aaron Holiday scored 10 points.

Junior guard Ike Iroegbu scored 16 points for Washington State (9-12, 1-8). Junior guard Que Johnson had 12 points.

UCLA jumped out to a 12-6 lead and later mounted a 9-1 run to go up 21-9 on a jumper by Welsh. The Bruins went up by 14 before Washington State battled back to cut the deficit to nine. UCLA led 36-23 at the break.

The Cougars started the second half with a 7-2 run to get within eight, but the Bruins responded with a 12-0 run to take a 50-30 lead on a three-point play by Holiday. The Cougars cut the deficit to 15 with just under eight minutes remaining, but the Bruins answered with a 15-2 run to go up 76-48.

UCLA shot 45.8 percent from the field while holding Washington State to 33.3-percent shooting.