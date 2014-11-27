Preview: Washington State vs. UC Santa Barbara

Washington State travels to Anchorage for the Great Alaska Shootout, where it will open with UC Santa Barbara on Thursday night. The Cougars are coming off an 80-68 win over visiting Idaho State after opening the season with two road losses. Washington State has struggled to get in its shooting groove, making 37 percent of its shots from the floor, 29 percent from 3-point range and 62 percent from the free-throw line.

Senior guard DaVonte Lacy leads the team in scoring (17 ppg) and ranks in the top 10 on the school’s all-time lists for 3-point baskets and attempts. Sophomore Josh Hawkinson has emerged this season with 15.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 blocks a game after taking just 24 shots all of last season. The Gauchos are led by Alan Williams, the returning Big West Player of the Year who is averaging a double-double — 21 points and 12.3 rebounds.

TV: Midnight ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (1-2): Ernie Kent got his first win as head coach with the victory over The Master’s, although he’s familiar with the Pac-12, having been the head coach at Oregon for 13 seasons. Que Johnson is averaging eight points and nearly six rebounds off the bench and Nye Redding is contributing 3.6 assists. Joining Lacy as the team’s returning starters are Dexter Kernich-Drew and Jordan Railey, but the two are averaging just 16 and 10 minutes of playing time, respectively.

ABOUT UC SANTA BARBARA (1-2): The Gauchos opened with a tough road trip, losing to then-No. 5 Kansas by 10 and Florida Gulf Coast, a 20-win team last season, in overtime. John Green and Michael Bryson are averaging 13.3 points a game. UCSB is creating 17 turnovers an outing, which could be key against a Cougars team that is averaging 16 miscues.

TIP-INS

1. Gauchos PG Zalmico Harmon is off to a slow start with two assists per game after averaging 5.1 to earn honorable mention All-Big West honors last season.

2. The Cougars will play either Mercer or Rice in the tournament’s second round Friday.

3. In its last appearance in the Great Alaska Shootout in 2009, Washington State went 3-0, defeating San Diego in the championship game.

PREDICTION: UC Santa Barbara 75, Washington State 70