Preview: Washington State at Utah

Utah has a chance to avenge its worst offensive output of the season when it hosts Pac-12 rival Washington State on Saturday. The Utes were held to a season-low 46 points by the Cougars on Jan. 12 and forfeited a 12-point advantage in a 49-46 loss on the road. Utah has since averaged 73.7 points and won its last three home games, including an upset of then-No. 25 UCLA.

Delon Wright has paced the Utes with 16.3 points a game and is shooting a solid 60 percent from the floor. Jordan Loveridge has added to Utah’s scoring output with 16 points a game and shot a career-high 85.7 percent with 16 points in a recent 78-69 victory over Washington. DaVonte Lacy, who did not play against the Utes in the first meeting due to injured ribs, is coming off a career-high 34 points in Washington State’s 68-63 loss to Colorado.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-13, 2-8 Pac-12): The Cougars have had a miserable run in conference play, owning just two victories - none of which have come on the road. In fact, Washington State’s last victory away from home came on Dec. 7 against Idaho - the team’s only road win all season. Lacy looked tremendous in his second game back against the Buffaloes, hitting eight threes on 10-of-19 shooting and will be a major factor for the Cougars now that he’s healthy.

ABOUT UTAH (15-7, 4-6 Pac-12): Utah’s struggles on the road have been well documented throughout the season. All 15 of the team’s wins have come at home and only one loss at Jon M. Huntsman Center was to Oregon on Jan. 2. The odds are in Utah’s favor to pick up another win at home, but the Utes will need to shoot better than the 29.5 percent they produced in January’s meeting with the Cougars.

TIP-INS

1. Utah ranks third in the nation and first in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 50.3 percent.

2. The Cougars have won the last two meetings against Utah but are 1-11 in Salt Lake City.

3. Wright ranks second in the Pac-12 in steals with 62 and has 13 over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Utah 78, Washington State 68