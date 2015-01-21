Preview: Washington State at Utah

Utah looks to bounce back from an 18-point loss at Arizona on Wednesday when the 11th-ranked Utes host Washington State, which has already matched last season’s Pac-12 win total. The Utes were riding a seven-game winning streak before falling 69-51 to Arizona on Saturday, when they were outrebounded by 21 and outscored by 20 in the paint. “It was a good old-fashioned beat down,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told reporters.

The Utes’ frontcourt of Jakob Poeltl, Chris Reyes, Dallin Bachynski and Brekkott Chapman face another tough test against the Cougars’ Josh Hawkinson, who averages 15.4 points along with a Pac-12-best 11 rebounds. Washington State has made great strides under first-year coach Ernie Kent, but its defense remains a work in progress. The Cougars are allowing a league-worst 74.1 points per game and could struggle to slow down Utah guard Delon Wright, who is averaging 15 points on 54.9 percent shooting.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-8, 3-2 Pac-12): Guard DaVonte Lacy averages a team-high 17.4 points for the surprising Cougars, who are in a three-way tie for fourth place with Oregon State and UCLA. Hawkinson is clearly the team’s most improved player, but reserve forward Brett Boese has joined the discussion with stellar defense and 43.1 percent shooting from 3-point range. Guard Ike Iroegbu has also served a key role in the Cougars’ resurgence, but he was held to two points in 29 minutes in last Saturday’s 62-47 loss to Oregon State.

ABOUT UTAH (14-3, 4-1): Even after Saturday’s demoralizing loss to Arizona, the Utes are first in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (56.1), field-goal percentage (49.8) and second in rebounding margin (plus-6.9). Poeltl, the Utes’ starting 7-foot freshman center, has been held to single digits in scoring in 10 straight games since scoring 12 in an overtime win over Wichita State. Brandon Taylor is shooting 50 percent in league play, but Krystkowiak would like to see the 5-10 junior and his fellow guards improve their rebounding against the Cougars.

TIP-INS

1. Utah leads the all-time series 15-4, including 12-1 in Salt Lake City.

2. Lacy has averaged 12 points in three career games against the Utes.

3. The home team is 22-8 in Pac-12 play entering Wednesday’s action.

PREDICTION: Utah 77, Washington State 66