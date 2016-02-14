Preview: Washington State at Utah

Utah must guard against a letdown when it hosts Washington State on Sunday as the last-place team in the Pac-12 doesn’t appear to have much of a shot on paper. The Utes sit fifth in the crowded Pac-12 standings after Wednesday’s 90-82 victory over Washington has them one game behind second-place Arizona as they battle for a coveted top-four seed in next month’s Pac-12 championship and stronger consideration for the NCAA Tournament.

Despite being well out of the Top 25 poll, Utah boasts a No. 14 RPI rating through Friday’s games - second in the Pac-12 to No. 3 Oregon - and cannot afford a slip-up against the Cougars, who have lost 10 straight. The Utes have several players battling through colds and sore throats, but coach Larry Krystkowiak said the coughing and general sickness was less persistent during Friday’s practice. “We had a complete day off (Thursday) so I think guys got rested up,” Krystkowiak told the Deseret News. “It certainly looked different than it did a couple of days earlier in the week.” Washington State fell 88-81 in double overtime in Colorado on Wednesday for its 10th straight loss away from home dating to last season.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-15, 1-11 Pac-12): Junior Josh Hawkinson (team-best 16.0 points per game, conference-leading 11.1 rebounds) continues to strengthen his case as one of 10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given to the nation’s top center. Hawkinson recorded 18 points and 13 rebounds Wednesday for his 17th double-double of the season and 37th of his career while tying a season high with four assists. Junior guard Ike Iroegbu (14.6 points) scored a total of 18 in his last two games while junior guard Que Johnson (10.4) recorded a career-high 25 versus Colorado.

ABOUT UTAH (18-7, 7-5): The Utes have plenty of weapons, but none is bigger - literally and figuratively - than 7-0, 235-pound center Jakob Poeltl. The Austrian averages team bests of 17.5 points (second in Pac-12) and 8.7 rebounds (fifth Pac-12), and will also be largely responsible for trying to contain Hawkinson. Sophomore forward Kyle Kuzma (second on the team at 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds) added another dimension to his game Wednesday with a career-high seven assists to raise his average to 1.6 and contribute to Utah’s total of 26 - its most in a Pac-12 game since joining the conference in 2011.

TIP-INS

1. Poeltl leads the Pac-12 in field-goal percentage (66.4) after making 11-of-12 from the floor en route to scoring 23 points Wednesday.

2. Utah (9.8) and Washington State (8.3) are the only Pac-12 teams averaging fewer than 11 offensive rebounds.

3. The Utes lead the series 18-4 and have won four straight meetings following a 92-71 victory in Pullman, Wash., on Jan. 21.

PREDICTION: Utah 92, Washington State 71