Utah 81, Washington State 63: Brandon Taylor had 16 points and Jordan Loveridge added 13 to lead the host Utes over the Cougars in Pac-12 play.

Delon Wright finished with 11 points and a game-high nine assists for Utah (16-7, 5-6), which shot 52.7 percent from the floor. Jeremy Olsen chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds and Dallin Bachynski had 10 points off the bench.

DaVonte Lacy shouldered the load for Washington State (9-14, 2-9) with a game-high 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting. D.J. Shelton added 19 points and 10 boards while Ike Iroegbu added eight points off the bench.

Utah took a 42-26 advantage at the break on 17-of-30 shooting as Washington State struggled to find offense from someone other than Shelton, who scored 14 points in the first half. The Utes started a 17-3 run at the 10:35 mark to make it 30-15 and poured it on the rest of the half with 16 points from the bench.

The Cougars rallied in the second half to cut the lead to 10 at the 13:24 mark but Utah continued to drain shots, scoring 25 points in the final 10 minutes. Washington State was outscored 26-11 in bench points and 21-of-54 shooting did not help the Cougars’ cause.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah outrebounded Washington State 36-29, including a 28-20 advantage on the defensive boards. ... The Cougars have dropped six of their last seven games and have yet to earn a conference win on the road. ... The Utes had nine players score and six reach double figures.