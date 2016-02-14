Utah 88, Washington State 47

Center Jakob Poeltl scored 25 points and collected 10 rebounds to lead Utah to a 88-47 victory over Washington State on Sunday in Salt Lake City.

Forward Jordan Loveridge added 14 points and forward Brekkott Chapman chipped in 12 points to pace the Utes.

Utah (19-7, 8-5 Pac-12) won its second game in a row and improved to 14-1 all-time in Salt Lake City against the Cougars.

Related Coverage Preview: Washington State at Utah

Guard Que Johnson scored 13 points and forward Robert Franks added 10 points to lead Washington State. The Cougars (9-16, 1-12 Pac-12) lost their 11th straight game. They have not beaten the Utes in Utah since 1946.

Utah flat out dominated Washington State around the basket. The Utes outrebounded the Cougars 38-30, and they held a 50-10 advantage in points in the paint.

Washington State didn’t do itself any favors early in the first half. The Cougars turned the ball over six times in the game’s first seven minutes, giving Utah a chance to work through some cold shooting and get cooking on offense.

Poeltl made four consecutive layups to fuel a 17-3 run that gave the Utes a 21-9 lead. The sophomore, who capped the run with a tip-in basket, scored six of Utah’s first eight field goals overall.

Utah’s first 11 baskets came in the paint. The Utes finally added baskets from the perimeter when Chapman and Loveridge drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to give Utah a 34-14 lead.

Washington State endured several scoring and shooting droughts before halftime. The Cougars went through an eight-minute stretch without a field goal between 3-pointers from guards Brett Boese and Ike Iroegbu. As a team, they made just seven first-half field goals while committing 11 turnovers.

Utah dominated around the basket throughout the first half. The Utes did not allow an offensive rebound and held a 24-2 advantage in points in the paint by halftime, and Utah led 40-21 at the half.

Poeltl made three baskets in a row -- culminating with turning a steal into a hammer dunk -- to fuel another big Utah run to open the second half. Guard Brandon Taylor made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap the 13-0 spurt and give the Utes a 55-24 lead with 16:10 left.

Utah’s defense kept Washington State on its heels overall. The Utes forced the Cougars to commit 20 turnovers and scored 26 points off those giveaways.