Preview: Washington State at Washington

The return of DaVonte Lacy led Washington State to a 72-67 victory over rival Washington, snapping a six-game losing streak in the series earlier in the year. The Cougars look for the season sweep when they visit the Huskies at Seattle on Friday. It won’t be easy as Washington State has lost five straight games and is 0-9 in conference play on the road.

With six seasons remaining on a 10-year contract, Lorenzo Romar appears safe as the coach of Washington. But the Huskies, a game under .500 and tied for seventh in the conference, will need a miracle to earn an NCAA Tournament berth. Friday’s game is the first of three straight home contests for Washington to wrap up the regular season.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-18, 2-13 Pac-12): After two stints on the sidelines due to injury, it is fair to say Lacy is back to 100 percent. He scored a career-high 39 points against California earlier this month and is closing in on 1,000 points for his career while averaging a team-best 19.3 points. The Cougars have had little consistency elsewhere, however, as senior D.J. Shelton is the only other player in double figures at 10 points per game.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (15-13, 7-8): Senior C.J. Wilcox scored 23 points and moved into second all-time in school history with a career total of 1,814 points as the Huskies walloped Oregon State 86-62 in their last game. The victory snapped a two-game skid and a favorable schedule remaining has set the Huskies up for a strong finish. Washington has won seven of its last eight games at home but dropped its last game 72-59 against California.

TIP-INS

1. Washington has outrebounded its last four opponents.

2. Washington State G Que Johnson finished with 15 points, reaching double figures for the 11th time in the Cougars’ win over Washington.

3. Attendance has waned for the Huskies, who are averaging just 6,439 fans in its 10,000-seat arena on the season.

PREDICTION: Washington 75, Washington State 70