FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Washington State at Washington
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 10, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

Preview: Washington State at Washington

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Washington’s 11-0 start is nothing more than a distant memory, and it must now contend with an in-state rival who is hoping to build off a big win. The sliding Huskies look to avoid their first four-game losing streak in nearly two years when they welcome Washington State to Seattle on Saturday in the 279th meeting between the programs. Following a home loss to Stony Brook, Washington dropped its first two Pac-12 games on the road, including a 68-60 overtime loss at Stanford on Sunday.

Shawn Kemp Jr. scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting against the Cardinal while his fellow Huskies starters combined to go 7-of-28 as Washington opened 0-2 in league play for the first time in seven seasons. The Cougars also fell at Stanford but made a statement with a 69-66 win at California on Sunday, riding 18 points and 13 rebounds by Josh Hawkinson and a career-high 17 points by Jordan Railey to snap a 15-game road losing streak in Pac-12 action. Including Pac-12 Tournament encounters, the Huskies have won seven of the last eight meetings against the Cougars.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (7-7, 1-1 Pac-12): Railey has scored at least 12 points in three of his last four games after posting single digits in each of his first 10 contests this season. He is 19-for-31 from the floor and has eight blocks and four steals in the four-game surge but will be tested against Huskies center Robert Upshaw, the top shot-blocker in the nation. “I think he’s a smart basketball player that knows how to handle himself,” Cougars head coach Ernie Kent said of Railey, a senior who played a career-high 29 minutes against Cal.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (11-3, 0-2): Point guard Nigel Williams-Goss has raised his scoring average a tad from his freshman season but some of his other offensive numbers continue to suffer. He is shooting 38.3 percent from the floor and 1-of-9 from beyond the arc over his last five games. Williams-Goss, who leads Pac-12 players with 6.7 assists per game, has seen his shooting percentage drop to 41.9 from 46.4 as a freshman and his 3-point showing reduced to 23.7 from 35.6 last season.

TIP-INS

1. Washington leads the Pac-12 in field-goal percentage defense (34.9) while Washington State is last (44.8).

2. Upshaw has 64 blocks, three away from tying the school’s single-season record held by David Dixon and Christian Welp.

3. Hawkinson has six straight double-doubles and is tied for seventh in the nation with nine overall.

PREDICTION: Washington 65, Washington State 61

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.