Preview: Washington State at Washington

Washington’s 11-0 start is nothing more than a distant memory, and it must now contend with an in-state rival who is hoping to build off a big win. The sliding Huskies look to avoid their first four-game losing streak in nearly two years when they welcome Washington State to Seattle on Saturday in the 279th meeting between the programs. Following a home loss to Stony Brook, Washington dropped its first two Pac-12 games on the road, including a 68-60 overtime loss at Stanford on Sunday.

Shawn Kemp Jr. scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting against the Cardinal while his fellow Huskies starters combined to go 7-of-28 as Washington opened 0-2 in league play for the first time in seven seasons. The Cougars also fell at Stanford but made a statement with a 69-66 win at California on Sunday, riding 18 points and 13 rebounds by Josh Hawkinson and a career-high 17 points by Jordan Railey to snap a 15-game road losing streak in Pac-12 action. Including Pac-12 Tournament encounters, the Huskies have won seven of the last eight meetings against the Cougars.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (7-7, 1-1 Pac-12): Railey has scored at least 12 points in three of his last four games after posting single digits in each of his first 10 contests this season. He is 19-for-31 from the floor and has eight blocks and four steals in the four-game surge but will be tested against Huskies center Robert Upshaw, the top shot-blocker in the nation. “I think he’s a smart basketball player that knows how to handle himself,” Cougars head coach Ernie Kent said of Railey, a senior who played a career-high 29 minutes against Cal.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (11-3, 0-2): Point guard Nigel Williams-Goss has raised his scoring average a tad from his freshman season but some of his other offensive numbers continue to suffer. He is shooting 38.3 percent from the floor and 1-of-9 from beyond the arc over his last five games. Williams-Goss, who leads Pac-12 players with 6.7 assists per game, has seen his shooting percentage drop to 41.9 from 46.4 as a freshman and his 3-point showing reduced to 23.7 from 35.6 last season.

TIP-INS

1. Washington leads the Pac-12 in field-goal percentage defense (34.9) while Washington State is last (44.8).

2. Upshaw has 64 blocks, three away from tying the school’s single-season record held by David Dixon and Christian Welp.

3. Hawkinson has six straight double-doubles and is tied for seventh in the nation with nine overall.

PREDICTION: Washington 65, Washington State 61