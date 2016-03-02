Preview: Washington State at Washington

Washington has lost six of seven to take itself out of the hunt for first place in the Pac-12, but the Huskies can possibly improve their seeding for the upcoming conference tournament with a victory Wednesday night against visiting Washington State in the final regular-season game for both teams. Washington seemed to be in good shape for a possible title run following an overtime win against Arizona State on Feb. 3, which lifted the Huskies to 7-3 in conference play, but they were unable to continue that pace.

Washington is still much better off than the Cougars, who have lost 15 straight games - their longest losing streak since dropping 15 in a row during the 1999-2000 season. Washington State still has one of the best post players in the nation in Josh Hawkinson, who leads the Pac-12 and and is fifth in the country with 19 double-doubles. The 6-foot-10 junior had the only 20-20 game of his college career in an overtime loss to Washington earlier this season, finishing with 21 points and 20 rebounds. Washington senior guard Andrew Andrews scored 29 points in that game and backcourt mate Dejounte Murray had 25, the only time this season both scored at least 25 in the same game.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-20, 1-16 Pac-12): The Cougars still have this game and a conference tournament appearance left to play, but it’s safe to say they’re already peeking ahead to next season. The top four scorers for Washington State are all juniors, though Hawkinson is looking more like an NBA draft pick this June. Ike Iroegbu and Que Johnson have shown periods of greatness but haven’t been consistent, and Charles Callison recently missed four games with a concussion after scoring a season-high 15 against Arizona State; he could help form a dynamic backcourt with Iroegbu and Johnson next season.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (16-13, 8-9): Murray looks to be the next in an impressive line of scoring guards in the last half dozen years for the Huskies, ranging from Isaiah Thomas to C.J. Wilcox to Nigel Williams-Goss and now Andrews. The 6-5 freshman is averaging 17.6 points in the last five games to inch his season average to 15.3. The key for the Huskies moving forward is whether Murray sticks around for another year and fills the void left vacated by Andrews, or chooses to move on to the NBA.

TIP-INS

1. Eight of the last nine meetings between Washington and Washington State have been decided by five points or fewer.

2. The Cougars will be trying to avoid their longest losing streak since dropping 18 straight during the 1989-90 season.

3. Washington State will open the conference tournament against the No. 5 seed on March 9 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

PREDICTION: Washington 79, Washington State 68