Washington 72, Washington State 49: Freshman guard Nigel Williams-Goss scored 17 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds as the Huskies pulled away from the visiting Cougars.

Andrew Andrews contributed 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists as Washington (16-13, 8-8 Pac-12) won for the sixth time in seven games at home in league play. Perris Blackwell added 10 points off the bench for the Huskies, who shot 51 percent from the field.

DaVonte Lacy led the way with 25 points as Washington State (9-19, 2-14) lost its seventh straight game and dropped to 0-9 on the road in the league. D.J. Shelton chipped in seven points and 15 rebounds for the Cougars, who did not make a field goal in the final 13 minutes.

The Cougars were within three before Washington scored 12 of next the 16 points, capped by a Williams-Goss 3-pointer, to take a 31-20 lead. C.J. Wilcox drained another from behind the arc in the final seconds to push the lead to 36-24 at intermission as the Huskies shot 54.2 percent in the opening 20 minutes.

Washington State cut the deficit to nine before Williams-Goss ignited a 9-0 run with a steal and dunk as Washington pushed its lead to 62-44 with just under nine minutes left. The Cougars could not make a serious run after that as the Huskies led by as much as 25 en route to their second straight win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Williams-Goss has 389 points, the fifth-most by a freshman in Washington history after passing Mark Sanford (378). … Lacy has scored at least 20 points in 10 of his 20 games for the Cougars this season. … Washington has won seven of the last eight meetings and leads the all-time series 178-101.