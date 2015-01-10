Washington State 80, Washington 77: DaVonte Lacy scored 25 points and the visiting Cougars picked up their second straight road win in Pac-12 play.

Que Johnson had 15 points off the bench and Ike Iroegbu chipped in 13 points and a team-high five assists for Washington State (8-7, 2-1), which capped a 15-of-16 showing at the foul line with seven straight makes in the final minute. Brett Boese made 3-of-5 3-pointers en route to 11 points and Josh Hawkinson grabbed 10 rebounds for the Cougars.

Nigel Williams-Goss tallied a season-high 30 points and added seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Huskies (11-4, 0-3), who have lost four straight following an 11-0 start. Shawn Kemp Jr. and Andrew Andrews added 12 points apiece and Mike Anderson had 10 points and a team-high eight boards.

Williams-Goss twice pulled the Huskies within two points with jumpers in the final minute and Anderson answered two foul shots by Lacy with a 3-pointer to make it 78-77 with 20 seconds left. Lacy made two more free throws - capping a 6-of-6 showing in the final 36 seconds - and Anderson missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

The Huskies opened the game on a 9-2 run but the Cougars crawled back and tied it at 22 on Boese’s third 3-pointer in just over four minutes of action. It remained deadlocked early in the second half before Johnson’s basket ignited a 9-2 burst that put Washington State on top until Andrews’ three-point play gave the Huskies a short-lived one-point lead with just over four minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Huskies C Robert Upshaw had 10 points and two blocked shots off the bench and needs two more blocks to set the school’s single-season record. ... The Cougars were 9-of-23 from 3-point range while the Huskies were 4-of-19. ... Williams-Goss was 13-of-22 from the field as he fell two points shy of his career high set last season against Oregon State.