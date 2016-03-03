Washington 99, Washington State 91

Washington senior guard Andrew Andrews scored a career-high 47 points, fueling the Huskies’ 99-91 win over Washington State on Wednesday night in Seattle.

Andrews hit five 3-pointers and made 16 of 17 free-throw attempts on Senior Night. He also grabbed six rebounds and handed out four assists.

Washington outscored Washington State 18-8 in the final five minutes of the first half and took a 48-38 lead into halftime after Dejounte Murray hit a deep 3-pointer as time expired. Murray finished with 16 points.

Washington’s lead ballooned to 19 early in the second half. The Huskies (17-13, 9-9 Pac-12) have won three straight over Washington State.

Josh Hawkinson scored 23 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, and Que Johnson added 20 points for the Cougars (9-21, 1-17 Pac-12). Conor Clifford came off the bench to add 18 points for Washington State, which lost its 16th consecutive game.

Washington State trailed by as many as 25 in the second half but made a late run to get back within single digits.

It was the regular-season finale for both teams ahead of next week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.