Preview: Arizona vs. Weber State

Arizona is a top seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 11 years - and will celebrate its No. 1 standing Friday against No. 16 Weber State in its opener at the West Region in San Diego. Arizona bobbled a bit after a school-record 21-0 start, going 7-3 down the stretch before losing to UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament final. Those speed bumps coincided with a season-ending foot injury to starting forward and third-leading scorer Brandon Ashley, leaving freshman Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to try and fill his shoes.

Arizona won’t be all that familiar with Weber State, which is making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2007. The Wildcats will need to find a way to contain Arizona leading scorer Nick Johnson, who has reached double figures in scoring in all but three games this season - most recently a 22-point outburst Saturday against the Bruins. They’ll also contend with freshman forward Aaron Gordon, who put up a season-high eight assists against UCLA.

ABOUT ARIZONA (30-4): T.J. McConnell is the glue that holds the Wildcats together. The junior transfer from Duquesne averages just 8.5 points but quarterbacks the offense with precision, averaging 5.5 assists while turning the ball over just under two times a game. McConnell could be in line for a big game against a team that ranked last in the Big Sky in steals (4.1) and averaged 12.4 turnovers while forcing 9.3 for the worst turnover margin in the league.

ABOUT WEBER STATE (19-11): The Wildcats won their first conference tournament title in seven years with a 21-point victory Saturday night against North Dakota. The player to watch for Weber State is conference tournament MVP Davion Berry, a 6-4 wing who averages 19.1 points with 21 straight games of 12 or more. The Wildcats will also lean on Kyle Tresnak, a 6-10 center from Scottsdale, Ariz. who is coming off a career-high 27 points against North Dakota that bumped his season average to 11.8.

TIP-INS

1. Gordon is 5-for-16 from the free-throw line in the last three games to drop his season percentage to 43.5.

2. The Wildcats’ last run as a No. 1 seed ended with a loss to second-seeded Kansas in the Elite Eight.

3. The winner will play either eighth-seeded Gonzaga or No. 9 Oklahoma State in Sunday’s second round.

PREDICTION: Arizona 92, Weber State 71