5 months ago
North Dakota secures first NCAA bid
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 12, 2017 / 4:22 AM / 5 months ago

North Dakota secures first NCAA bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

North Dakota secures first NCAA bid

Quinton Hooker scored 28 points to help North Dakota beat Weber State 93-89 in overtime on Saturday night in the championship game of the Big Sky Conference tournament at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nev.

Geno Crandall posted 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for top-seeded North Dakota (22-9), which clinched its first NCAA Tournament appearance since transitioning to Division I. Conner Avants had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Jeremy Senglin had 26 points and 10 rebounds for third-seeded Weber State (19-13). Kyndahl Hill added 21 points and 12 rebounds. Jerrick Harding contributed 18 points.

Weber State led by eight early, but North Dakota battled back to take a 46-42 lead at the break.

The Wildcats went up by 11 before the Fighting Herd stormed back to force overtime on a layup by Crandall with eight seconds left in regulation.

Hooker, Avants and Crandall made big baskets in overtime to help the Fighting Herd prevail.

