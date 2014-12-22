Preview: Weber State at Oklahoma

Despite Saturday’s close loss to a quality Washington team, Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger offered a blunt assessment of his players’ progress. “There’s a lot to be learned on both ends,” the veteran coach told the media after his team dug a 20-point hole in an eventual 69-67 defeat. The 15th-ranked Sooners hope to clean up their play Monday when they host Weber State in their penultimate non-conference contest before Big 12 play.

Through the first month of the season, the Sooners have gone as far as their offense will take them. They are 6-0 when scoring at least 75 points and they have scored 67 or fewer in their other four contests, going 1-3 in those games. The Wildcats are not a fluid offensive team, but they could challenge Oklahoma behind their array of capable shooters.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sooner Sports TV

ABOUT WEBER STATE (4-5): Leading scorer Jeremy Senglin (14.4 points) leads the team with 18 3-pointers, while Richaud Gittens (10) has drained half of his 24 attempts from behind the arc. The other double-digit scorer for the Wildcats is Joel Bolomboy (13.6), who has shot 40 percent from behind the arc and 80.8 percent from the foul line. Weber State shoots 79 percent on free throws as a team, best in the country.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (7-3): The Sooners’ three losses have included two-point defeats to Creighton and Washington and a neutral-court setback against Wisconsin, currently ranked No. 6 in the country. Junior guard Isaiah Cousins (13.7 points) is Oklahoma’s most consistent player, shooting 50 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from 3-point range. Leading scorer Buddy Hield (16.1) has been anything but consistent, but he has made multiple 3s in five straight games.

TIP-INS

1. Gittens leads the Wildcats at 20-of-24 from the foul line. Incredibly, Senglin (74.4 percent) is the second-worst free-throw shooter on the team.

2. Over the last three games, Sooners PG Jordan Woodard has 22 assists and four turnovers.

3. Oklahoma allowed a season-high 49 percent shooting against Washington.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 73, Weber State 52