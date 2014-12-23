(Updated: CORRECTING Hill’s first name in graph 5)

No. 20 Oklahoma 85, Weber State 51: Jordan Woodard and Ryan Spangler each scored 15 points as the host Sooners scored 49 of the game’s first 53 points to obliterate the Wildcats.

Oklahoma (8-3) actually got outscored 39-34 in the second half, but it was a completely moot point after one of the most lopsided first halves in school history. The Sooners led 51-12 at the break and cruised from there as they bounced back in impressive fashion from Saturday’s two-point loss to Washington.

TaShawn Thomas contributed 13 points, Buddy Hield added 10 points and Dinjiyl Walker notched 10 off the bench for the Sooners, who forced 23 turnovers and limited the Wildcats to 25.5 percent shooting, including 13.6 percent in the first half. Chris Golden paced Weber State (4-6) with a dozen points.

Woodard scored 13 first-half points while Spangler had 11 as Oklahoma shot 68.8 percent in the opening 20 minutes and committed only three turnovers, while the Wildcats were 3-of-22 with 17 turnovers in the session. Woodard’s jumper and layup ignited the Sooners’ mega-run, as they turned a 10-4 lead into a 49-4 laugher over a span of 10 1/2 minutes.

Weber State got two free throws from Joel Bolomboy with 15:52 left in the first half and a dunk from Bolomboy three minutes later, but that was it until Kyndahl Hill’s 3-pointer with 1:57 to go. The Sooners held the Wildcats without a field goal for about eight minutes early in the second half as their lead grew to 69-21 on Isaiah Cousins’ dunk with 11 minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: At one point during the first half, five different Sooners players were outscoring the Wildcats by themselves. ... Cousins contributed eight points and eight assists and had three of his team’s 12 steals. ... Spangler had eight rebounds and shot 7-of-9 from the field.