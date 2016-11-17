Preview: Weber State at Stanford

Stanford still is in the honeymoon stage with new coach Jerod Haase, but the relationship certainly is off to a promising start. The Cardinal will look to improve to 3-0 on Thursday against visiting Weber State, which was picked to finish first in the Big Sky Preseason Coaches Poll.

After ranking near the bottom of the Pac-12 in assists for the past six years, the Cardinal have showcased a more dynamic offense in wins over Harvard and Cal State Northridge. Five players scored in double digits in Tuesday’s 96-69 victory over the Matadors - including forward Reid Travis, who is off to torrid start after missing the final 22 games last season due to a stress reaction in his left leg. The 6-8 junior is averaging 21.5 points and 11 rebounds and set the tone in Tuesday’s victory by crashing into a cameraman and knocking down several chairs on the baseline while battling for a loose ball. “That’s definitely what (Haase) tries to instill in us,” Travis told reporters. “We’re playing hard. Toughness is one of our standards, so when we get on the court, it’s full speed ahead.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WEBER STATE (1-1): Guard Jeremy Senglin is averaging a team-high 26.5 points for the Wildcats, who led Tuesday’s game at Pepperdine for more than 32 minutes but lost by 69-68 margin. Senglin, a preseason All-Big Sky selection, has opened the season by shooting 60 percent from the field - including 12-of-20 from 3-point range. Coach Randy Rahe also has been pleased by the play of center Zach Braxton, a 6-9, 250-pound sophomore who is averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and four blocks while shooting 66 percent.

ABOUT STANFORD (2-0): The Cardinal ranked as the worst 3-point shooting team in the Pac-12 last season but made a statement against Cal State Northridge by making eight of their first 12 shots from beyond the arc. The balanced attack included Marcus Sheffield (17 points), Josh Sharma (15), Dorian Pickens (14) and Marcus Allen, who recorded 10 points and four assists. Sharma, a 7-1 sophomore who saw limited playing time a season ago, provided a spark against the Matadors by going 7-of-10 with five rebounds in 19 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats are in the midst of playing five straight games away from home.

2. Pickens has scored in double figures in six of his last seven games dating back to last season.

3. Weber State is seeking its first win over a Pac-12 opponent since December 2011, when it toppled Utah.

PREDICTION: Stanford 81, Weber State 67