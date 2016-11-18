Stanford rolls over Weber State

Reid Travis recorded a double-double to help Stanford cruise to a 67-49 victory over visiting Weber State on Thursday night at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Travis had 22 points and 14 rebounds for Stanford (3-0). Dorian Pickens scored 12 points, and Michael Humphrey added nine.

Related Coverage Preview: Weber State at Stanford

Jeremy Senglin scored 13 points for Weber State (1-2). Cody John had 10.

Weber State took an early lead on a 3-pointer by Senglin. The Wildcats went up 15-12 on a dunk by Zach Braxton with 12:24 to play in the opening period, but then Stanford took control. The Cardinal mounted a 19-3 run to take a 31-18 lead on a 3-pointer by Pickens. Pickens and Travis fueled the surge, combining for 13 points over a span of less than six minutes.

Stanford carried a 36-20 lead into the locker room at the break. The Cardinal shot 58.3 percent from the field while holding the Wildcats to 8-of-25 shooting from the field and 1-of-11 shooting from 3-point range. The Cardinal outrebounded the Wildcats 17-9 and forced 10 turnovers before halftime.

The Cardinal extended its lead to 18 on a layup by Humphrey early in the half, took a 19-point advantage on a 3-pointer by Josh Sharma and went up by 20 on a basket by Travis.

Weber State battled within 49-36 on two free throws by Jordan Dallas. The Cardinal responded with a 7-0 burst to go up 56-36 on a three-point play by Travis. Stanford took its largest lead of the game when Pickens made a 3-pointer to put the Cardinal up 65-42 with less than three minutes remaining.

Stanford shot 47.3 percent from the field overall and amassed a 39-23 rebounding advantage. Weber State shot 30 percent and made 3 of 10 from 3-point range.