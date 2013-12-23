No. 22 UCLA 83, Weber State 60: Kyle Anderson had 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the host Bruins rolled past the Wildcats.

Tony Parker scored 15 points as UCLA (10-2) bounced back from a loss to Duke. Bryce Alford added 10 points for the Bruins, who improved to 8-0 at home.

Richaud Gittens scored 15 points and Davion Berry added 14 for Weber State (2-5). Jeremy Senglin had 12 points for the Wildcats, who are winless in four road games.

The Bruins were only up by seven early in the second half before erupting for runs of 10-2 and 13-0 over the next 10-plus minutes. Zach LaVine had six points during the 13-point run that saw UCLA increase its advantage to 74-44 with 9:27 left in the contest.

Weber State had a 16-11 lead after two free throws by Kyndahl Hill with 13:43 left in the first half before the Bruins rolled off the next 11 points. UCLA led by as many as 15 before settling for a 44-34 lead at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bruins leading scorer Jordan Adams had just five points on 2-of-8 shooting. … Weber State was just 4-of-22 from 3-point range. … UCLA grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and had a 42-28 overall edge.