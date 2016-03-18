Preview: Weber State vs. Xavier

Xavier worked its way to a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and is looking for a second straight trip to the Sweet 16 and beyond. The Musketeers will get things started against 15th-seeded Big Sky champion Weber State on Friday in the East Region in St. Louis.

The No. 2 seed is the highest in school history for Xavier, which has reached the NCAA Tournament in 10 of the last 11 seasons and reached the Sweet 16 in three of the last six trips. The Musketeers boast one of the top offenses in the country at an average of 81.3 points and pushed that number to 87.9 over the final seven games. Sophomore guard Trevon Bluiet leads four player averaging double figures at 15.5 points but was one of three players to foul out for the Musketeers in an 87-83 loss to Seton Hall in the Big East tournament semifinals. The Wildcats can put up some points as well (averaging 76.7) and punctuated a Big Sky regular season title by beating second-place Montana 62-59 in the tournament final to reach the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons.

TV: 9:20 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT WEBER STATE (26-8): The Wildcats have a distant history of NCAA Tournament success - knocking off Michigan State in the first round in 1995 and North Carolina in the opener in 1999 - and are returning again after a bounce-back season that saw them improve from 13-17 to conference champions. ”I’m just so proud of this team,” Weber State coach Randy Rahe told reporters. “We went through so much last year but to do this is great. I’m so happy for our team and how once again, they found a way.” Junior guard Jeremy Senglin leads the team with an average of 18.2 points and was named the Big Sky tournament MVP after putting up 22.3 points in the three victories.

ABOUT XAVIER (27-5): The Musketeers landed in a brutal East bracket that includes traditional powers North Carolina, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Notre Dame and Wisconsin among the top seven seeds. Xavier can score with any of those teams from the starting unit and the bench, where senior James Farr takes the lead. The 6-10 forward serves as the team’s sixth man most games and enters tournament play on a strong run by scoring in double figures in each of the last six contests.

TIP-INS

1. Wildcats F Joel Bolomboy averages 17.2 points and 12.7 rebounds but was held to four points and nine boards in the Big Sky tournament final.

2. Xavier is 10-3 against teams in the NCAA Tournament, including wins against fellow East Region teams Providence and USC.

3. Musketeers G Myles Davis slumped to eight points in each of the last two games after averaging 18.3 in the previous three contests.

PREDICTION: Xavier 93, Weber State 79