Preview: Western Carolina at Alabama

Alabama, trying to prove last season’s 13-19 finish was a fluke, will try to get off to a 2-0 start when its hosts Western Carolina on Monday. It’s the second home game in four nights for the Crimson Tide, who defeated Towson 82-54 on Friday. That was the 100th coaching win at Alabama for sixth-year head coach Anthony Grant, who improved to 100-71 with the Crimson Tide.

The trademark for Grant’s teams at both Alabama and VCU has been playing tough pressure defense and that was the case again in the opening win over Towson. The Crimson Tide forced 22 turnovers leading to 34 points. “I thought defensively we were able to set the tone,” Grant said. “We were able to create offense through our defense.”

TIME: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network.

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA (0-1): The Catamounts, who must replace five seniors that combined 5,121 career points after a 19-15 finish last season, opened with a 66-56 loss at Mississippi State on Friday. Western Carolina trailed by just one point at halftime but the Bulldogs, who shot 29 second-half free-throw attempts, pulled away late. Senior guard James Sinclair, the team’s top returning scorer (11.7), led the Catamounts with 20 points, including 3-of-6 3-pointers, while junior guard Rhett Harrelson added a career-high 14 points, including three 3-pointers.

ABOUT ALABAMA (1-0): The loss of four-year starting point guard Trevor Releford to graduation was not a problem in the opener as the Crimson Tide finished with 17 assists. Highly touted freshman point guard Justin Coleman was dynamic, scoring nine points to go along with three assists and two steals in 26 minutes of action. Team captain Levi Randolph, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, registered his first career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds and also had four steals.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama F Michael Kessens, a 6-foot-9 sophomore who had 11 double-doubles as a freshman at Longwood and sat out last season per NCAA transfer rules, missed the opener with an injury and is listed as day-to-day.

2. The Crimson Tide had 14 steals in the opening win over Towson.

3. Western Carolina is 2-38 all-time against current members of the SEC with the last win coming in 2003 in overtime at Arkansas, 62-59.

PREDICTION: Alabama 84, Western Carolina 66