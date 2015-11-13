Preview: Western Carolina at Cincinnati

With coach Mick Cronin back on the sidelines and a deep, versatile lineup that can keep opponents in check, Cincinnati expects nothing less than to challenge for the American Athletic Association championship and a sixth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. That quest begins Friday when the Bearcats will give visiting Western Carolina a firsthand look at their smothering defense.

Cincinnati lost just two rotation players and returns all five starters that knocked off Purdue in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Kentucky. The school added talented freshman forward Jacob Evans to the mix, but the biggest addition will be the return of Cronin, who missed most of last season due to arterial dissection near his brain. “The goal when you recruit and you’re trying to put a team together is to be two-deep at every position and to have interchangeable parts because you play all different styles of opponents,” Cronin told reporters. “Everybody’s deep when you play a buy game, but are you deep when you play Connecticut or SMU? We’ll see, but potentially we could be that.” Western Carolina is coming off a sub-.500 season under 11th-year coach Larry Hunter, is picked to finish eighth in the Southern Conference and must replace all-conference guard James Sinclair, who led the club with averages of 19.4 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 steals while chipping in six rebounds per game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA (2014-15: 15-17): Senior guard Mike Brown (13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds) earned a spot on the preseason All-Southern Conference team. Fellow seniors Rhett Harrelson (11.8 points, 2.4 assists, 85 3-pointers) and Torrion Brummitt (11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds) will provide Brown with some much-needed support. The Catamounts don’t start a player over 6-7, but they are an aggressive bunch on the offensive boards, ranking tied for 45th in the country last season with 401 offensive rebounds.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (2014-15: 23-11): Discussion on the Bearcats begins every season with the defense, which finished sixth nationally last year in scoring defense (55.8), 15th in shooting percentage against (38.8) and 11th in blocks (185). Senior 6-10 forward Octavius Ellis, who led the team in scoring (9.9), rebounds (tied at 7.2), blocks (two per game) and field-goal percentage (55.7) last season, was a preseason first-team all-league selection and added about 15 pounds of muscle. Sophomore Troy Caupain (9.6 points, 3.6 assists) was a preseason second-team choice while 6-7 sophomore forward Gary Clark (7.8 points, 7.2 rebounds) helps Ellis on the interior, but Cincinnati had nobody average in double figures last season and needs to find some outside shooting.

TIP-INS

1. The Bearcats have won their last 42 games when scoring 60 or more points.

2. Ellis was the only player in the AAC to finish top four among in field-goal percentage, blocks and rebounding while Caupin shot a league-best 46.5 percent from three-point range during conference play a year ago.

3. Cincinnati was abysmal again from 3-point range last season, shooting 32.9 percent on 15 attempts per game. The hope is that G Farad Cobb and G Kevin Johnson can improve upon their combined average of three 3-pointers made per game last season.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 72, Western Carolina 45