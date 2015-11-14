Cincinnati 97, Western Carolina 72

Gary Clark scored a career-high 21 points and forward Octavius Ellis added 17 points with 10 rebounds as the University of Cincinnati Bearcats cruised to a 97-72 victory over Western Carolina on Friday night at Fifth Third Arena.

It was Bearcats coach Mick Cronin’s first game back since missing all but the first nine games of last season due to an arterial dissection.

While the Bearcats struggled to find consistent scoring last season they had no such problem Friday night with four players in double figures including guard Farad Cobb’s 11 points and center Coreontae DeBerry’s 12.

Related Coverage Preview: Western Carolina at Cincinnati

Cincinnati (1-0) had a 30-point lead midway through the second half before Western Carolina fought back behind senior guard Mike Brown who finished with 23 points.

Freshman guard Elijah Pughsley added 18 including 5 of 7 from 3-point range for the Catamounts.

Forward Torrion Brummitt led Western Carolina (0-1) with seven points in the first half before fouling out with 9:33 left.

A pair of freshmen shined in the first half for Cincinnati.

Freshman guard Justin Jenifer banked home a 3-pointer then freshman guard Jacob Evans lobbed to Ellis for a dunk to make the score 29-15.

Consecutive 3s by Cobb put the Bearcats ahead by 16 late in the first half.

Cobb led all scorers with 10 points in the first half.

Western Carolina played without senior guard Rhett Harrelson who is suspended for at least the first two games of the season due to a violation of team rules.