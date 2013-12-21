Preview: Western Carolina at Georgia

Georgia has its leading scorer back on the court after an injury and the Bulldogs have found a couple more backcourt options. Sophomore Charles Mann returned from a bruised knee in Georgia’s 58-49 victory over Gardner-Webb on Thursday and likely will be back in the starting lineup when the Bulldogs host Western Carolina on Saturday, but freshman Juwan Parker and junior Taylor Echols made the most of increased minutes in Mann’s absence. Echols scored nine points while Mann sat out Georgia’s victory last weekend over Lipscomb, and Parker took advantage of his first start Thursday with 12 points and nine rebounds - both career highs.

The Bulldogs have won four in a row following a 1-4 start, but will look to get back on track offensively after shooting just 38.3 percent Thursday – snapping a string of three consecutive games above 50 percent. Mann came off the bench to score eight points with six rebounds in 32 minutes. The Catamounts snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday, hitting a school-record 20 3-pointers in beating Charleston Southern 92-84.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CSS

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA (6-7): The Catamounts do not hesitate to shoot from long range, averaging 22.3 attempts from 3-point range and shooting 36.2 percent from beyond the arc. Leading scorer Trey Sumler averages 17.8 points. Tom Tankelewicz scored a career-high 30 points Wednesday, going 10-for-18 from 3-point range.

ABOUT GEORGIA (5-4): The Bulldogs committed 19 turnovers Thursday but made up for it on the glass, pulling down 46 rebounds, Georgia’s third game with 45 or more rebounds this season. Mann, who leads the Bulldogs at 13.5 points, shot just 2-for-9 against Gardner-Webb as he worked to regain his rhythm. Georgia has limited three of its past four opponents to less than 33 percent shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

1. After Saturday, the Bulldogs play three ranked teams in their next five contests, including the SEC opener Jan. 8 at No. 25 Missouri.

2. Tankelewicz made five 3-pointers in each half Wednesday and is hitting 42.2 percent of his long-range attempts this season.

3. The Bulldogs have never lost to Western Carolina in five previous meetings, the latest an 89-65 triumph in 2005.

PREDICTION: Georgia 72, Western Carolina 62