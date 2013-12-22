(Updated: REMOVED “from eight points down with less than six minutes left” from lede)

Georgia 65, Western Carolina 63: Kenny Gaines scored 17 points and Charles Mann hit the game-winning free throws with two seconds left as the host Bulldogs rallied to extend their winning streak to five.

Georgia (6-4) enjoyed a large advantage at the free-throw line, going 24-for-38 while Western Carolina (6-8) went 8-for-10. Mann added 13 points and Brandon Morris came off the bench with 11 points.

Trey Sumler led the Catamounts with 21 points. Western Carolina, which set a school record with 20 3-pointers Wednesday against Charleston Southern, finished 9-of-22 from beyond the arc.

Georgia rallied from a 58-50 deficit with 5:44 remaining, pulling even at 58 on Donte Williams’ dunk with 2:09 left and moving ahead 61-58 on Nemanja Djurisic’s 3-pointer with 1:25 to play. Tom Tankelewicz brought the Catamounts even at 63 on two free throws with 20 seconds to go, but Sumler fouled Mann and Georgia’s leading scorer made the two free throws to put the Bulldogs ahead to stay.

Neither team led by more than four points during a see-saw first half. Gaines beat the buzzer with a layup to end the half and tie the game at 29.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bulldogs outrebounded Western Carolina 28-25, with F Marcus Thornton pulling down a team-high six boards. … Tankelewicz, who made a school-record 10 3-pointers Wednesday against Charleston Southern, finished 1-for-8 from beyond the arc. … Gaines hit 3-of-5 from 3-point range.