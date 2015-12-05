Illinois 80, Western Carolina 68

Relying on forward Michael Finke and guard Kendrick Nunn for most of its scoring Saturday, Illinois held off Western Carolina for an 80-68 non-conference victory at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Nunn scored a game-high 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field, while Finke tallied 24 on 9-of-13 shooting. They combined to sink 7-of-11 3-pointers for the Fighting Illini (4-5), which shot 52.8 percent from the field, including 56.5 percent in the second half.

Guard Malcolm Hill perked up in the second half for Illinois, finishing with 10 points. The Illini’s superior shooting and rebounding -- it controlled the boards 34-21 -- enabled them to overcome 16 turnovers that led to 17 Catamount points.

Forward Mike Brown scored 22 points and doled out five assists for Western Carolina (3-5), while reserve guard Elijah Pughsley sank five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. Guard Rhett Harrelson finished with 14 points.

Illinois led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but the Catamounts cut the margin to 39-34 at halftime. Western Carolina drew even at 59-59 when Pughsley nailed a 3-pointer with 7:58 remaining.

However, Nunn’s jumper started a 10-0 spurt that he finished with two free throws at the 2:58 mark for a 69-59 advantage.