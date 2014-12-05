Preview: Western Carolina at Minnesota

Minnesota fans have to be wondering what Andre Hollins has planned for an encore after lighting it up from 3-point range in Tuesday’s win over Wake Forest. The senior guard will look to build upon a career-best 27-point performance as his Golden Gophers kick off a seven-game homestand against the Western Carolina Catamounts. Hollins knocked down seven 3-pointers in the 84-69 triumph while adding seven rebounds in an efficient 34 minutes.

While Hollins aims to make it two sensational games in a row, Minnesota will try to keep a surprisingly potent Catamounts’ offense at bay. Western Carolina comes in averaging a robust 72.6 points per game, though the defense has left much to be desired; the Catamounts come in off a 96-89 loss to East Tennessee State and have dropped three of four overall. Thursday marks the sixth road game for Western Carolina, which has played just once at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA (3-5): It has been an up-and-down start to the season for Catamounts guard James Sinclair. The senior was named the Southern Conference’s player of the month for November after averaging 19.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in six games for the month, but his shot has betrayed him of late. Sinclair has failed to shoot better than 45 percent from the floor in any of his last five games, and he has been particularly dreadful from beyond the arc - connecting on just 8-of-35 attempts in his last six outings.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (5-2): Hollins certainly made a good impression on offense last time out, erasing the memory of a dismal showing at last week’s NIT Tip-off in which he shot 6-for-18 and committed 12 turnovers in two games. But Hollins insists his performance wasn’t as bleak as the stats might suggest. “I was really looking to showcase other facets of my game,” he told reporters. “My defense. It’s fun getting stops. Making it hard on the opponent to score. I’ve just been trying to change my mentality.”

TIP-INS

1. Sinclair has played every minute of the Catamounts’ last two contests, and has yet to play less than 33 minutes in a game.

2. The Golden Gophers are a top-15 team nationally at 18 assists per game, led by G DeAndre Mathieu with 5.4.

3. Minnesota is forcing 19.5 turnovers per game while limiting teams to 30.5 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 86, Western Carolina 73