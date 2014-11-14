Preview: Western Carolina at Mississippi State

The status of guard Craig Sword is in question as Mississippi State opens the season against visiting Western Carolina on Friday. Sword underwent back surgery last month to repair issues caused by a bulging disk and a decision on whether he plays might not be made until close to game time. “He needs his athleticism and explosiveness in order to be an effective basketball player,” coach Ricky Ray told reporters.

Sword averaged a team-best 13.7 points last season and the Bulldogs needs him healthy to make a run at the postseason. “There’s no true barometer of what gets you into the NCAA Tournament,” Ray told reporters. “For us, we want to make sure that we’re in a position to be challenging for postseason basketball.” Mississippi State hasn’t been part of the NCAA Tournament since 2009.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Plus

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA (2013-14: 19-15): The Catamounts lost their top two scorers in Trey Sumler and Brandon Boggs but have one double-digit scorer back in James Sinclair. The senior guard averaged 11.8 points and 4.7 rebounds last season but shot just 39.7 percent from the field. Western Carolina is coach by Larry Hunter, whose 649 career victories rank 10th among active coaches.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (2013-14: 14-19): Sword isn’t the only double-digit scorer back as 6-9, 260-pound Gavin Ware (10 points, 7.2 rebounds) also returns. Ware is tough to defend in the post as he shot 58.1 percent the field while collecting 73 offensive rebounds. Guard Fred Thomas (9.3 points) and forward Roquez Johnson (9.7 points off the bench) are solid contributors, but guard I.J. Ready will miss at least a month after undergoing back surgery.

TIP-INS

1. Sword had 60 steals last season, which tied for seventh most in school history.

2. Western Carolina has made the NCAA Tournament once – in 1996.

3. Mississippi State F Johnny Zuppardo will miss the season after undergoing knee surgery.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 72, Western Carolina 61