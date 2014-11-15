FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mississippi State 66, Western Carolina 56
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 15, 2014 / 2:03 AM / 3 years ago

Mississippi State 66, Western Carolina 56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mississippi State 66, Western Carolina 56: Roquez Johnson scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half as the Bulldogs defeated the visiting Catamounts in the season opener for both teams.

Fred Thomas added 15 points for Mississippi State, which was without starting guard Craig Sword (back). Gavin Ware had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Bulldogs, who shot 28-of-37 from the free-throw line.

James Sinclair scored 20 points and Rhett Harrelson added 14 for Western Carolina. Mike Brown chipped in 11 points for the Catamounts, who were just 5-of-10 from the line.

The Bulldogs began the second half with a 14-5 burst and took a 45-35 lead after a three-point play by Johnson with 16:16 to play. Four straight points by Johnson gave Mississippi State a 59-47 edge with 2:52 remaining and the closest the Catamounts got down the stretch was at 61-55 on a three-point play by Sinclair with 53 seconds left.

Western Carolina led 16-10 after a basket by Torrion Brummitt, but Mississippi State rebounded a short time later with eight straight points, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Maurice Dunlap for a 21-18 lead with 9:55 left in the half. Ware’s basket gave the Bulldogs a five-point edge, but the Catamounts recovered to take the lead before Ware’s tip with one second left gave Mississippi State a 31-30 lead at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mississippi State had just seven assists, six handed out by G Trivante Bloodman. … Western Carolina shot 36.2 percent from the field and went 9-of-24 from behind the arc. … The Bulldogs posted a 39-27 rebounding advantage.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.