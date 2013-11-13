Preview: Western Carolina at Oregon

Oregon attempts to follow up an impressive season-opening overseas win over Georgetown with one on the mainland when it hosts Western Carolina on Tuesday. The No. 18 Ducks recorded an 82-75 victory over the Hoyas on a U.S. Army base in South Korea on Saturday and received solid efforts from transfers Joseph Young and Mike Moser. Western Carolina opened the campaign with back-to-back victories, including a 74-67 victory over UNC-Asheville on Monday.

Young scored 916 points in two seasons at Houston and quickly showed off his scoring ability with 24 points in his Oregon debut. Moser, who began his career at UCLA and spent two seasons at UNLV, had a solid all-around contest against Georgetown with 15 points, seven rebounds and a career-best six steals. The Ducks are playing shorthanded after suspending sophomores Dominic Artis and Ben Carter for the first nine games after the two players sold their university-provided shoes on the Internet.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA (2-0): The Catamounts averaged 75.5 points in their two victories but don’t have the depth to put a scare into the Ducks. Junior guard James Sinclair is averaging a team-best 15 points and 4.5 steals while senior guard Tom Tankelewicz is 7-for-11 from 3-point range while averaging 14.5 points. Western Carolina committed just 23 turnovers while forcing 39 in the two victories.

ABOUT OREGON (1-0): Sophomore guard Damyean Dotson had a miserable game in South Korea with seven points on 1-of-8 shooting. Dotson averaged 11.4 points last season while starting 36 of 37 games and is expected to be a leading scoring option. The Ducks are shy on depth while the suspensions are being served and a third transfer – guard Jason Calliste, who departed Detroit – will receive solid minutes in the early portion of the campaign.

TIP-INS

1. Moser’s six steals were the most by an Oregon player since Darius Wright also recorded six against USC on Jan. 7, 1999.

2. The Catamounts had 27 steals in their first two games.

3. Ducks senior PG Johnathan Loyd has seven assists against Georgetown to move into 10th place on the school’s career list with 304.

PREDICTION: Oregon 78, Western Carolina 55