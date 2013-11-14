No. 18 Oregon 107, Western Carolina 83: Joseph Young scored a career-high 36 points and Mike Moser added 26 as host Oregon cruised past Western Carolina.

Young was 9-of-12 from the field and 15-of-16 from the free-throw line to surpass a 32-point output from when he attended Houston. Elgin Cook added 16 points for the Ducks (2-0), who shot a sizzling 65.3 percent from the field.

Trey Sumler scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half to pace the Catamounts (2-1). James Sinclair added 17 points and Tom Tankelewicz tallied 11.

Sumler keyed a stretch where Western Carolina trimmed a 16-point deficit to six with 9:09 remaining. Johnathan Loyd and Moser followed with baskets and Young later scored the final 11 points of a 16-0 run that increased the lead to 28.

Oregon led by as many as 11 in the first half but led just 41-39 at the break. Moser had 15 first-half points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Young’s point total is the highest by an Oregon player since Tajuan Porter had 38 against Portland State on Nov. 12, 2006. … Sumler was making his season debut after being suspended for the first two games of the season. He is facing charges of assault and battery, stemming from a September incident. … The Ducks won their 16th consecutive home opener.