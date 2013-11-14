FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oregon 107, Western Carolina 83
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 14, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Oregon 107, Western Carolina 83

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 18 Oregon 107, Western Carolina 83: Joseph Young scored a career-high 36 points and Mike Moser added 26 as host Oregon cruised past Western Carolina.

Young was 9-of-12 from the field and 15-of-16 from the free-throw line to surpass a 32-point output from when he attended Houston. Elgin Cook added 16 points for the Ducks (2-0), who shot a sizzling 65.3 percent from the field.

Trey Sumler scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half to pace the Catamounts (2-1). James Sinclair added 17 points and Tom Tankelewicz tallied 11.

Sumler keyed a stretch where Western Carolina trimmed a 16-point deficit to six with 9:09 remaining. Johnathan Loyd and Moser followed with baskets and Young later scored the final 11 points of a 16-0 run that increased the lead to 28.

Oregon led by as many as 11 in the first half but led just 41-39 at the break. Moser had 15 first-half points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Young’s point total is the highest by an Oregon player since Tajuan Porter had 38 against Portland State on Nov. 12, 2006. … Sumler was making his season debut after being suspended for the first two games of the season. He is facing charges of assault and battery, stemming from a September incident. … The Ducks won their 16th consecutive home opener.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.