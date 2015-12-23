Preview: Western Carolina at Pittsburgh

A resounding victory over a highly respected Davidson club at Madison Square Garden on Sunday earned Pittsburgh some much-deserved recognition. The Panthers will look to continue the momentum Wednesday when Western Carolina visits the Petersen Events Center for their fourth and final game of the Gotham Classic.

The Davidson win catapulted Pittsburgh to seventh in the latest RPI standings (a metric used since 1981 to evaluate teams) and 28th in the Coaches Poll. Rising star Michael Young scored 22 points, James Robinson added 15 and four steals and the Panthers out rebounded the Wildcats 52-31 to earn a 94-69 triumph in the Gotham Classic contest. Davidson finished well below the 86.1 points it was averaging coming into the game and finished 6-for-30 from 3-point range, including just 2-of-19 in the second half. “We felt with our size and skill, we would be able to dominate down low,” Young told reporters after the contest. “I knew our team defense would get the job done. We tried to start with our defense and rebounding first and then we just play our game.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports, ESPN3

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA (4-7): The Catamounts, who rarely play anybody over 6-7, dropped a 60-52 decision Sunday at Morehead State (Pitt beat the Eagles 72-62) despite 15 points and career bests of 10 rebounds and five steals from 6-4 senior Justin Browning (9.9 points, 6.1 rebounds). The forward is averaging 14.3 points and nine boards in the first three games of the Classic, including a career-high 18 points against Eastern Washington. Mike Brown, a 6-3 senior, does a bit of everything for the Western Carolina, leading the team in scoring (15.7) and assists (2.7) while adding 5.5 rebounds and nearly two steals.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (9-1): The 6-9 Young, who has started all 80 games of his career, has registered six 20-point efforts this season - one more than he had in his first two years combined. Lost to the spotlight on Young is 6-7 junior forward Jamel Artis, who is adding 14.2 points per game on 55 percent shooting while draining 12-of-28 shots beyond the arc. Not usually known for its offense, Pitt ranks 16th in the nation in field-goal percentage (50.1 percent), 28th in 3-point percentage (39.8) and fifth in free-throw percentage (79.1) while holding opponents to 37.3 percent shooting - 15th in the country.

TIP-INS

1. The Panthers have three wins over top-50 RPI teams - one behind leader Michigan State.

2. Not only is Young averaging 17.9 points per game, but he shoots 61 percent from the floor and 85 percent from the stripe.

3. The Catamounts are 3-29 all-time against current ACC teams with their last win against an ACC team coming in 2001.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 91, Western Carolina 53