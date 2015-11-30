Preview: Western Carolina at South Carolina

South Carolina looks to extend its perfect start when the Gamecocks host Western Carolina on Monday. Frank Martin’s squad is off to its best start since winning eight straight to begin the 2003-04 campaign with five of its six victories coming by double digits.

After winning three games to claim the Paradise Jam title, the Gamecocks returned home for a 92-76 win over Lipscomb on Friday and continued their impressive play at the offensive end. The Catamounts’ last two losses have come by a combined seven points, including a 57-56 defeat at Charleston on Friday. South Carolina has won all eight meetings with the Catamounts, including a 75-50 home victory in the most recent clash on opening night of the 2011-12 season. Only one of the previous meetings has been decided by single digits, and the Gamecocks have won the past five contests by an average of 20.4 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA (2-3): The Catamounts boast plenty of experience with four seniors in the starting lineup. Among them are the team’s top two scorers in guard Mike Brown (19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds) and forward Torrion Brummitt (16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds), while freshman Elijah Pughsley has provided a huge spark off the bench, averaging 10.2 points in just 16 minutes per game despite being held without a field goal in two of the past three contests. The undersized Catamounts have a tough time defending in the paint, but they have guarded the perimeter well, holding opponents to 24.7 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (6-0): The Gamecocks are much improved at the offensive end, having scored at least 83 points in five of their six games after topping 80 only four times all of last season. Leading the charge are big men Laimonas Chatkevicius (16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds) and Mindaugas Kacinas (14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds), who could present matchup problems for the Catamounts. Sindarius Thornwell (11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists) has been a steady influence at the point, and Duane Notice (12.8 points) has provided a spark off the bench, hitting 50 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina has shot 50 percent or better from the field in three straight games, its longest streak since doing so in seven straight during the 2004-05 season.

2. Both teams have been excellent on the offensive glass with the Catamounts averaging 15.4 offensive boards and the Gamecocks grabbing 15 per contest.

3. Western Carolina is 2-40 against current members of the SEC with the last win coming at Arkansas in 2003.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 87, Western Carolina 72