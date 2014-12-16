Preview: Western Carolina at Vanderbilt

Fresh off defeating a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 2005, Vanderbilt hosts Western Carolina on Tuesday night. The Commodores snapped a four-game losing streak against Big Ten foes on Saturday with an 81-71 victory over Purdue. Vanderbilt, which was coming off a nine-day layoff for final exams, showed no signs of rust, shooting 58.3 percent from the floor, including 9-of-14 3-pointers.

Guard Riley LaChance, who scored a career-high 26 points against the Boilermakers, including 3-of-4 3-pointers, was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday. “He’s got some dirty in him, some good dirty,” Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings said. “He’s got some nasty in him. I like Riley.” Western Carolina, meanwhile, is seeking its first win this month.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA (3-6): The Catamounts have had an 11-day break since their last game, an 84-64 loss at Minnesota, and have lost three in a row since defeating Chicago State, 66-61, on Nov. 26. Four starters average in double figures led by senior guard James Sinclair (18.2). Forward Torrion Brummitt leads the team in rebounding (7.4) while guard Rhett Harrelson is averaging 16.6 points and is shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (6-2): The Commodores are shooting 50.4 percent from the floor, which leads the SEC and ranks 16th nationally. Sophomore center Damian Jones leads the team in scoring (17.4) and rebounding (7.5) and is shooting 58.1 percent from the floor. LaChance (12.0) and 7-foot sophomore forward Luke Kornet (10.9) are also averaging in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt is shooting 40.1 percent from 3-point range which ranks second in the SEC and 30th nationally.

2. The Commodores rank 14th nationally in assists per game (17.3).

3. Kornet has connected on 15-of-26 3-point attempts.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 73, Western Carolina 64