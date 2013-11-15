Preview: Western Carolina at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech hopes to build on the momentum of a big bounce-back victory when it hosts Western Carolina on Friday in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic. The Hokies opened the season with a disappointing loss to South Carolina Upstate on Saturday but rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit to defeat rival West Virginia 87-82 on Tuesday. Freshman guard Ben Emelogu exploded off the bench for the Hokies, scoring a game-high 22 against the Mountaineers after a six-point performance in his collegiate debut against South Carolina Upstate.

Western Carolina has an extremely difficult turnaround, visiting Virginia Tech less than 48 hours after a 107-83 loss at Oregon. The Catamounts did get a boost from the return of guard Trey Sumler, who scored 29 against the Ducks and tied a career high with 10 made field goals in his season debut after being suspended for the team’s first two games. The Hokies will deal with a suspension of their own on Thursday, with starting forward C.J. Barksdale serving the final leg of a three-game suspension for a violation of team rules.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA (2-1): Sumler leads a core of upperclassmen returning to the Catamounts after a 14-19 campaign in 2012-13. Sumler led the team in scoring (18.4), assists (3.6) and steals (1.9) last year and is joined in coach Larry Hunter’s backcourt by senior Tom Tankelewicz and junior James Sinclair, who are combining to average 29.0 points thus far this year. Tawaski King carries the majority of the load up front for the Catamounts, averaging 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds through the first three games.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (1-1): The win over West Virginia helped coach James Johnson avoid a disastrous start, but the sledding again looks to be tough for a Hokies team that went 13-19 last year and lost its best player in guard Erick Green. One of the players Johnson was hoping would help replace Green’s nation-leading 25.0 points was Marquis Rankin, who has yet to take the floor because of what Johnson called “personal reasons.” Instead, the Hokies have been led by their frontcourt thus far, with Emelogu and Jarell Eddie tied for the team lead in scoring average at 14.0 points through two games.

TIP-INS

1. The season-opening loss to South Carolina Upstate marked the first time the Hokies had lost their opener since 2002.

2. In addition to the Barksdale suspension, Virginia Tech will be without freshman guard Malik Mueller, who has been ruled ineligible for the season by the NCAA.

3. This game is the second of a six-game, 10-day road trip for Western Carolina.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 72, Western Carolina 67