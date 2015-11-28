Preview: Western Illinois at Creighton

Western Illinois has matched its best start since moving to NCAA Division I, but the Leathernecks will face a tough test Saturday with a road trip to Creighton. The Leathernecks are looking to improve to 3-0 on the road after winning just one road game over the past two seasons combined.

The Leathernecks, who haven’t started 6-0 since the 1957-58 team won its first 27 games, have routed their last four opponents by an average of 29.75 points – and that’s after opening the season with a 69-67 win at Wisconsin. Beating a ranked Big Ten opponent on the road is something Creighton was unable to do, as the Bluejays suffered their lone defeat 86-65 at Indiana. The Bluejays have won two straight after sweeping Rutgers and Massachusetts in the Men Who Speak Up Main Event earlier this week in Las Vegas. Creighton has won all three previous meetings, including a 60-47 victory in the most recent clash Dec. 20, 2010.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT WESTERN ILLINOIS (5-0): The Leathernecks have been the nation’s best 3-point shooting team thus far, hitting 51.9 percent, and they rank in the top 10 in field goal percentage (52.9). They haven’t done it by feasting on easy buckets in the paint, either, as guards J.C. Fuller (20 points, seven rebounds) and Garret Covington (19.4 points) lead the charge at the offensive end, and both are shooting better than 56 percent from the field. The Leathernecks have been nearly as dominant at the other end, holding opponents to 32.6 percent shooting, which ranked seventh nationally through Thursday’s games.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (4-1): The Bluejays have had a different leading scorer in every game this season and has had a different player score 20 or more points in each of the past four contests. Cole Huff (14.2 points) and Maurice Watson Jr. (14 points, 5.8 assists) lead the way for the season, and Isaiah Zierden (12.2 points) also averages double digits, but five more players score at least 6.6 points per contest. While the Bluejays have excelled at the offensive end, they’ve had trouble getting stops, allowing opponents to shoot 45.4 percent overall and 36 percent from 3-point range while giving up 77 points per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Western Illinois has not allowed more than 67 points this season, while Creighton has lost its last 16 games when scoring 67 points or fewer.

2. Huff (71) and Watson (70) have scored the second- and third-most points by any player in his first five games for the Bluejays, trailing only Doug McDermott (72 in 2010-11).

3. Creighton has won 52 of its last 53 regular-season home games in November.

PREDICTION: Creighton 79, Western Illinois 77