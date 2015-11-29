Creighton 97, Western Illinois 67

Freshman guard Khyri Thomas led the way with 18 points as Creighton added another comfortable victory to its resume with a dominating 97-67 victory over previously undefeated Western Illinois in nonconference play at Omaha, Neb.

Senior center Geoffrey Groselle added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Bluejays (5-2). Creighton outrebounded Western Illinois 47-29 and outscored the Leathernecks 46-20 in the paint.

Junior guard Garret Covington had 14 points on 4-of-7 three-point shooting for the Leathernecks. Western Illinois (5-1) made headlines by opening up the season with a win over then-ranked Wisconsin, and followed up with victories over four lesser opponents.

The Leathernecks’ hope of an upset was short-lived as the Bluejays had a double-digit lead within the first ten minutes of the game. Creighton led 44-31 at the half.

The second half was when the real dominance set in as Creighton slowly but surely built its lead into the thirties.