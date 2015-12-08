No. 4 Iowa State 84, Buffalo 63

Iowa State forward Georges Niang put together one of his best games of the season, scoring a career-high 31 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to lead the fourth-ranked Cyclones to an 84-63 win over Buffalo on Monday night. It was the first double-double of the season and third in his career for Niang.

This was not the easy victory the final score made it appear. Buffalo took a 16-15 first-half lead. The Cyclones responded with a 15-0 run, but struggled to maintain a double-digit lead. They went into the half up 34-25 after suffering through a 6-minute, 21-second scoreless drought.

ISU wasn’t sharp most of the contest. Buffalo trailed by three, 42-39, early in the second half. ISU used a 7-0 midway through the half to starting pulling away, with Niang leading the way. ISU has scored at least 83 points in six straight games.

Guard Monte Morris had 12 points, 10 assists and three rebounds for the Cyclones (7-0). Forward Jameel McKay added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Abdel Nader scored 10 points. ISU shot 49.2 percent from the floor and made 10 3-pointers.

Guard Jarryn Skeete led Buffalo (3-5) with 16 points. Guard Lamonte Bearden added 11 points.