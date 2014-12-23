Preview: Western Illinois at Memphis

College basketball experts may want to wait before writing off Memphis, which carries a three-game win streak into Tuesday’s contest against visiting Western Illinois. The Tigers opened the season with ugly losses to Wichita State, Baylor, Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State, but there have been encouraging signs over their last three games. Forward Austin Nichols averages a team-high 11.3 points with 5.7 rebounds for the Tigers, who are 4-2 on their current nine-game homestand.

Western Illinois, picked to finish seventh in the Summit League preseason poll, is looking to win its third straight after beating Idaho and Alabama State. The Leathernecks face an uphill battle against a Memphis team that holds a decided advantage near the basket. Nichols, a 6-8 sophomore, has blocked at least three shots in six straight games while forward Shaq Goodwin is averaging 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WESTERN ILLINOIS (4-5): Guard Garret Covington averages a team-high 17.8 points and has made at least one 3-pointer in 25 consecutive games dating to last season. The frontcourt is led by starting forwards Mohamed Conde, Tate Stensgaard and Mike Miklusak, who had nine points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s 78-68 win over Alabama State. Junior college transfer J.C. Fuller, a 6-3 guard, continues to impress with averages of 8.4 points and 2.8 assists off the bench.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (6-4): Coach Josh Pastner raved about sophomore guard Pookie Powell following the Tigers’ 78-63 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday, when the sophomore scored 14 points and grabbed a career-high six rebounds. “The improvement that (Powell) has made in terms of playing hard is incredible,” Pastner told reporters. “I’ve seen where he’s come from and I couldn’t be more proud.” Guard Avery Woodson is 20-of-48 from 3-point range for the Tigers, who are facing Western Illinois for the first time.

TIP-INS

1. Memphis owns a 110-14 record against non-conference opponents at FedEx Forum.

2. Western Illinois G Remy Roberts-Burnett likely will miss his fourth straight game due to concussion symptoms.

3. Memphis F Trahson Burrell is the team’s second-leading scorer at 10.9 points per game on 54.1 percent shooting.

PREDICTION: Memphis 72, Western Illinois 59