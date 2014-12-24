(Updated: CORRECTS Memphis record at FedEx Forum, third notebook item)

Memphis 78, Western Illinois 51: Nick King and Calvin Godfrey combined for 24 points and 19 rebounds as the Tigers rolled past the visiting Leathernecks for their fourth straight win.

King, Godfrey and Austin Nichols each scored 12 points to lead five players in double figures for Memphis (7-4), which shot 50 percent and held a 48-30 rebounding edge. Trahson Burrell had 10 points and nine rebounds while Pookie Powell added 10 points as the Tigers improved to 5-2 on their current nine-game homestand.

J.C. Fuller led Western Illinois (4-6) with 13 points and Tate Stensgaard added nine points and four rebounds. Garret Covington, who came in averaging a team-high 17.8 points, was held to four points on 1-of-11 shooting, including 0-of-7 from 3-point range.

Memphis limited the Leathernecks to four field goals in the opening period and led 41-14 at the break. Godfrey, who had nine points, seven boards and two blocks in the first half, scored three straight points to extend the Tigers’ lead to 68-44 with just under seven minutes remaining.

Eleven different players scored for Memphis, which is averaging 80 points during its four-game winning streak. D‘Marnier Cunningham chipped in seven points off the bench and King grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds for the Tigers, who led by 30 with 2:31 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Covington saw his streak of making at least one 3-pointer come to an end after 25 consecutive games. … Memphis F Shaq Goodwin, who was averaging 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds, did not play due to a coach’s decision. … The Tigers improved to 112-14 against non-conference opponents at FedEx Forum.