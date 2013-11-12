Preview: Western Illinois at Nebraska

In one of its most anticipated season openers in years, Nebraska proved to be up to the challenge and then some. The Cornhuskers, who host Western Illinois on Tuesday, opened up their new home – the $179 million Pinnacle Bank Arena – on Friday with a 79-55 victory over a Florida Gulf Coast team that became the first No. 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16 last season. Nebraska’s triumph was even more impressive considering top returning scorer Ray Gallegos did not play.

With Gallegos out, sophomore Shavon Shields erupted for 28 points to lead the young Cornhuskers, who have 12 scholarship players – 10 of which are in their first or second year at the school. Projected to finish last in the Big Ten, Nebraska eyes its fourth straight 2-0 start against the Leathernecks, who are coming off a 67-63 setback at Idaho on Saturday. Western Illinois went 22-9 last year, sharing the Summit League regular-season title with NCAA Tournament participant South Dakota State.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, None

ABOUT WESTERN ILLINOIS (0-1): The Leathernecks lost two all-league performers in guard Ceola Clark and forward Terell Parks but welcome back Adam Link – the team’s top returning scorer. Link was limited to five points and a career-high 10 rebounds in the opener – a disappointing effort considering Western Illinois lost forwards Tate Stensgaard and Michael Ochereobia to foul trouble midway through the second half. Freshman Garret Covington exploded for 22 points and accounted for the only two 3-pointers Western Illinois hit against the Vandals.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (1-0): The Cornhuskers set a school record for fewest turnovers per game last season with 10.7 and carried that efficiency over to their opener by committing only nine miscues. “We didn’t turn the ball over and I thought we were just sound. … We probably played better than we practiced consistently, so that was good for us,” coach Tim Miles said following the game. Nebraska’s win was also its first in a debut at its home facility since 1897 after it lost openers in NU Coliseum and Bob Devaney Sports Center.

TIP-INS

1. Shields, who also led the team in rebounds (six) and assists (three) in the opener, was named Big Ten Player of the Week.

2. Western Illinois’ 22 wins last season were the most in the program’s 33-year Division I history.

3. Gallegos will sit out again Tuesday, completing his two-game suspension for a violation of team rules.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 75, Western Illinois 58