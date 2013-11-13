(Updated: Minor changes to graf 5.)

Nebraska 62, Western Illinois 47: Walter Pitchford scored all 14 of his points before intermission to lead four players in double figures as the host Cornhuskers cruised past the Leathernecks.

Terran Petteway, a Texas Tech transfer, finished with 13 points and nine rebounds while Shavon Shields added 13 points for Nebraska (2-0), which held Western Illinois to 4-of-19 beyond the arc. Leslee Smith matched a career high with 10 points off the bench.

Tate Stensgaard paced the Leathernecks (0-2) with 10 points and was the only Western Illinois player to finish in double figures. Freshman Garret Covington, who scored 22 points in his college debut during Saturday’s loss to Idaho, was held to five points on 2-of-11 shooting, including 0-of-7 beyond the arc.

Pitchford and Petteway each drained 3-pointers as the Cornhuskers scored the first eight points of the game. Nebraska began to pull away midway through the first half after Pitchford and Shields each hit a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions to give the Cornhuskers a 26-14 lead.

Nebraska continued to increase the gap throughout the opening 20 minutes as Western Illinois could manage only two field goals over the final 10:58 of the half and took a 19-point advantage into the break. The Cornhuskers stretched the margin to as many as 23 in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nebraska coach Tim Miles secured his 300th career win. … The Cornhuskers, who set a school record for fewest turnovers per game last season with 10.7, committed nine miscues for the second straight game. … Nebraska G Ray Gallegos – the team’s leading scorer from a season ago – did not play as a result of serving out his season-opening two-game suspension.