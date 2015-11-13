Preview: Western Illinois at Wisconsin

No. 17 Wisconsin begins its quest for a third straight trip to the Final Four with several new faces in prominent roles Friday night when Western Illinois pays a visit. Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig are the only two players back who averaged more than 2.1 points for the Badgers, who knocked off previously unbeaten Kentucky before losing to Duke in the NCAA title game.

Hayes looks to improve on his strong numbers (12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds), and Koenig tries to pick up where he left off after averaging 11 points in the Final Four and 16.3 in the Big Ten Tournament. Guard Zak Showalter and center Vitto Brown will get a chance to emerge for Wisconsin while coach Bo Ryan unveils a strong group of newcomers that should allow the Badgers to remain a contender in the league. Ryan said this will be his last season at the helm, although later appeared to leave the door open to change his mind. The veteran coach’s first test in what could be his last campaign is a Western Illinois squad which returns four starters.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WESTERN ILLINOIS (2014-15: 8-20): The Leathernecks will lean on Summit League preseason first-team pick Garret Covington, who averaged 15.5 points a season ago. Covington recorded 20 points and seven rebounds in a 90-48 exhibition victory over Knox College while Jabari Sandifer and J.C. Fuller – two of the team’s top five scorers from last season returning -- each had 13 points. Brandon Gilbeck, a 6-11 freshman, added 11 rebounds and four blocks against Knox and could make an immediate impact.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (2014-15: 36-4): Redshirt freshman forward Ethan Happ joined the four key returnees in the starting lineup for a 101-46 exhibition victory over Wisconsin-River Falls and registered 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting with 10 rebounds. “He’s a natural around the basket,” Ryan told reporters. “He works hard for position, and you reward people who work hard. His teammates count on him getting open in there, and he has good hands.” Freshmen Charlie Thomas and Alex Illikainen also scored in double figures in the exhibition.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin’s 6-11 freshman F/C Andy Van Vliet has yet to be cleared to play this season due to an eligibility issue.

2. Western Illinois was picked ninth out of nine teams in the preseason Summit League poll.

3. Hayes, a 6-8 forward, made 40 shots from 3-point range last season after not attempting one as a freshman.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 76, Western Illinois 48