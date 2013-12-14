Preview: Western Kentucky at Louisville

Coach Rick Pitino is waiting for that championship-level defense to appear at No. 4 Louisville, which hosts Western Kentucky on Saturday. The numbers look good - the Cardinals started the week leading the country in turnover margin, ranked fifth in steals and 11th in scoring defense at 60.3 points - but Pitino has gotten on his team more than once this year about playing sloppy defense. “We have got to just keep working on it. It will get better,” Pitino said after a 113-74 win against Louisiana-Lafayette last week. “The guys we have can score, and we can teach them defense, and it will get better.”

The Hilltoppers enter the 12th annual Billy Minardi Classic with decent defensive numbers too - holding teams to 62.4 points - but will be tested by a Louisville team averaging almost 87 points. Western Kentucky gets some help this week when transfers Chris Harrison-Docks (Butler) and Trency Jackson (Texas Tech) become eligible. “We’ll have to figure out where we will use those guys and what situations they’re going to help us the most, but no question about it, they’re going to help,” coach Ray Harper said.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WESTERN KENTUCKY (5-3): The Hilltoppers have held 11 of their last 13 opponents to fewer than 70 points but are 1-3 on the road this year. T.J. Price, who has scored in double figures in 18 of his last 20 games, leads Western Kentucky with 15.6 points and George Fant adds 13.9 points and six rebounds. The Hilltoppers have started a freshman at point guard - either Payton Hulsey or walk-on Brandon Price - in all eight games.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (8-1): The Cardinals, who trail the series 39-37, average 9.1 turnovers while forcing nearly 20 and have had double-digit steals in six games this season. Russ Smith (17.6) and Chris Jones (14.9) lead the team in scoring and each have 18 steals. Montrezl Harrell adds 13.3 points and 9.2 rebounds as the Cardinals are outrebounding opponents 41 to 33.7, on average.

TIP-INS

1. The Billy Minardi Classic started in 2002 to honor Pitino’s brother-in-law who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. Louisville is 14-1 at the Classic, which has been a multi-team tournament four times and a single game the other seven years.

2. Louisville has scored at least 90 points four times this season after hitting 90 points just five times combined over the past two seasons, which included two Final Four trips and the 2013 national title.

3. The Hilltoppers have made a 3-pointer in 816 straight games dating back to March 1, 1987, which is the sixth longest streak in Division I basketball.

PREDICTION: Louisville 84, Western Kentucky 71